Former Michgian QB Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa

He’ll play for the team he beat in the 2021 B1G title game
Michigan's Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Michigan's Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WILX) - Less than a week after he entered the transfer portal, former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a landing spot.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, McNamara will transfer to the University of Iowa.

McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten title win over his new team as well as a CFP Semifinal game, a loss to Georgia.

He lost the starting job to sophomore J.J. McCarthy, and got hurt in week 3 against Connecticut.

