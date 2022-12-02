Former Michgian QB Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa

(WILX) - Less than a week after he entered the transfer portal, former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a landing spot.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, McNamara will transfer to the University of Iowa.

McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten title win over his new team as well as a CFP Semifinal game, a loss to Georgia.

He lost the starting job to sophomore J.J. McCarthy, and got hurt in week 3 against Connecticut.

Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has committed to transfer to Iowa. An announcement is expected soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.