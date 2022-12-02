Former Michgian QB Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa
He’ll play for the team he beat in the 2021 B1G title game
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WILX) - Less than a week after he entered the transfer portal, former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a landing spot.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, McNamara will transfer to the University of Iowa.
McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten title win over his new team as well as a CFP Semifinal game, a loss to Georgia.
He lost the starting job to sophomore J.J. McCarthy, and got hurt in week 3 against Connecticut.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.