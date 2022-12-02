‘Extremely slippery roads’ believed to be factor in fatal northern Michigan crash

A Nov. 30, 2022 crash hospitalized one man and killed another in Alpena County.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police is urging Michiganders to drive carefully as temperatures drop and road conditions change.

The request comes after Wednesday’s fatal crash in Alpena township that police believe was caused by “extremely slippery roads.”

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. when a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 left French Road and struck two trees.

Police said Andre Benton Edgekoski, a 54-year-old from Lachine, was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver, a 57-year-old man from Alpena, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe the vehicle was going the posted speed limit, but the driver lost control due to “extremely slippery roads,”

