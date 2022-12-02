Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.(Kilgore Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas were shocked to find a dog behind the wheel of a car that crashed in a Walmart parking lot Thursday.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.

“He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion,” police said.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while...
According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.(Kilgore Police Department)

Aiding to the problem, the vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed to dog to put the car in drive. The dog was also wearing a leash, which police believe got caught on the emergency brake and released it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” police said.

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon
A semi truck left US-23 and hit a utility pole on Dec. 1, 2022.
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation
DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies

Latest News

Garland Hare won a $1 million jackpot from the Mega Millions Nov. 1 drawing.
Man finds out he has $1 million lottery ticket while on overseas trip
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Police seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two...
Michigan State Police seize 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns following weapons complaint