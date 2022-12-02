City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses

(WLUC)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.

Trees will be provided free of charge by the City and property owners will be responsible for planting and maintaining the tree. Pledging to help it grow and thrive. City foresters will prioritize underserved areas within the given requests, as much as possible.

The type of tree for each location will be determined after a review by City forestry staff and can be planted in approved rights-of-way or private yards and land.

The tree planting program stems from the assessment of Lansing’s tree canopy cover. The findings from the assessment were gathered from a study that the City performed earlier in 2022 to better understand the urban tree canopy.

The tree canopy assessment focused on three primary areas:

  • Description of Lansing’s current tree canopy
  • Measurement of the benefits provided by Lansing’s trees
  • Identification of priority planting locations for future tree planting programs

Among the city’s four wards, tree canopy cover ranges from 23% to 37%.

The application to request a free tree on your property, as well as the full Tree Canopy Report, can be found on the City’s website at www.lansingmi.gov/trees.

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 31.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon
A semi truck left US-23 and hit a utility pole on Dec. 1, 2022.
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation
DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies

Latest News

Another windy stretch begins around Mid-Michigan
kickoff
Kickoff to 10 Days of Giveaways
Michiganders to learn more about health insurance with new town hall series
News 10 traveled to San Diego for a look at how the game is made possible, and to share the...
LIVE From the Flight Deck - 2022 Armed Forces Carrier Classic