City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.

Trees will be provided free of charge by the City and property owners will be responsible for planting and maintaining the tree. Pledging to help it grow and thrive. City foresters will prioritize underserved areas within the given requests, as much as possible.

The type of tree for each location will be determined after a review by City forestry staff and can be planted in approved rights-of-way or private yards and land.

The tree planting program stems from the assessment of Lansing’s tree canopy cover. The findings from the assessment were gathered from a study that the City performed earlier in 2022 to better understand the urban tree canopy.

The tree canopy assessment focused on three primary areas:

Description of Lansing’s current tree canopy

Measurement of the benefits provided by Lansing’s trees

Identification of priority planting locations for future tree planting programs

Among the city’s four wards, tree canopy cover ranges from 23% to 37%.

The application to request a free tree on your property, as well as the full Tree Canopy Report, can be found on the City’s website at www.lansingmi.gov/trees.

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 31.

