Charlotte police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Charlotte are warning its residents of an increase in thefts of catalytic converters.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise because they contain precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade.

Because catalytic converters can be untraceable and difficult to prove stolen, police recommend residents etch their vehicle’s identification number (VIN) onto them.

Thieves can remove a catalytic converter in only a few minutes, so police suggest residents park in a garage or well-lit area to deter thieves.

Police are urging residents to call 911 if they witness any suspicious activity.

