Ahead of windy weekend, Lansing BWL outage-reporting phone, text systems down

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light’s outage-reporting text and phone systems are experiencing an outage.

The utility said Friday afternoon that the problems stem from a third-party vendor that is having technical difficulties.

Strong winds are expected overnight, with multiple municipalities in Michigan under wind advisories.

BWL said it is monitoring the wind advisories and are ready to respond to outages.

Customers can report an outage through the Board of Water and Light’s outage map or through its BWL Outage Center Mobile App.

Remember; if you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

