Williamstown Township home brings back elaborate holiday decorations

Holiday spirit already spreading in Mid-Michigan.
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A home known for its decorations has brought them back for the winter holiday season after a forced break in autumn.

Months ago, homeowner Cheryl Underwood was told by the township she couldn’t decorate her house the way she wanted for Halloween. The township said too many people driving by to look at the elaborate display was a safety issue.

After weeks of debate, Underwood was given the go-ahead to decorate the home for Christmas. She began decorating her house Nov. 1.

“It’s fun. You know, there isn’t enough fun in this world. There isn’t enough good things happening,” Underwood said. “It’s free. It’s fun and it makes everyone feel good and warm and fuzzy inside. That’s why we do it.”

She said the last time she counted, there were more than 150,000 lights on display.

Past coverage:

