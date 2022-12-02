3 cats rescued from Lansing Township house fire recovering

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three cats that were rescued from a house fire Wednesday are expected to be OK.

Background: Crews extinguish Lansing Township house fire, no injuries reported

The fire started at about 4 p.m. at a home on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Ingham County Animal Control was called to the scene on reports of several animals inside the fire.

According to Animal Control, Lansing Township fire crews rescued two cats from inside the home that needed immediate medical attention and were rushed to Michigan State University Veterinary Hospital. Another cat that had escaped the house was rescued by an Animal Control officer from a tree near the home.

The cat from the tree was sent to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter for observation and treatment.

Authorities said the homeowner was able to get his dogs out of the house safely, but an unknown amount of cats may have died.

Ingham County Animal Control picked up the two cats that were sent to MSU Friday morning and said they are doing well.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More information on pets available for adoption can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website.

You can donate here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.