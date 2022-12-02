108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday.

A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations.

One chapter member told News 10 the meaning behind the plaque.

“It is, to me almost unfathomable that the ladies in 1914, could think so forward to preserve an image that none of us will have seen, that they lived through to show future generations where our state came from the first Capitol being in Detroit, this is the second Capitol,” said Camille Subject, Lansing DAR. “We’re now using the third capitol, but it helps us to remember where we came from.”

State Capitol visitors will soon be able to see the plaque on display inside the new Heritage Hall.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.