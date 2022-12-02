108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday.

A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations.

One chapter member told News 10 the meaning behind the plaque.

“It is, to me almost unfathomable that the ladies in 1914, could think so forward to preserve an image that none of us will have seen, that they lived through to show future generations where our state came from the first Capitol being in Detroit, this is the second Capitol,” said Camille Subject, Lansing DAR. “We’re now using the third capitol, but it helps us to remember where we came from.”

State Capitol visitors will soon be able to see the plaque on display inside the new Heritage Hall.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation
DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies
A semi truck left US-23 and hit a utility pole on Dec. 1, 2022.
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

Latest News

Maureen Halliday joins to look at the trending headlines including a new school mascot and what...
Now Desk: Gusty winds, explaining pilk, and celebrating mutts
A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
Now Desk: Gusty winds, explaining pilk, and celebrating mutts
The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy...
Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony