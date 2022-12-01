What the Tech: Smartphone texting tricks

These texting tricks will really up your messaging game.
Every day nearly 300 million Americans use their phones to send messages over text, Facebook messenger, or another messaging app.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day nearly 300 million Americans use their phones to send messages over text, Facebook messenger, or another messaging app - but most are just plain old text messages.

That’s fine for most.

But have you ever wanted to make your message stand out? Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker uncovers some hidden smartphone tricks to impress your friends.

These texting tricks will really up your messaging game. And I’ll bet whoever you send them to, will text back “how did you do that?”

Send emojis, memojis, or short text on an iPhone with some flair. Rather than tap “send,” hold down the “send” button. You can then choose to send it with a slam, loud, or gentle effect, or fill the screen with balloons, confetti, or fireworks.

Instead of typing out phone numbers or something else in print, tap where you’d typically write, and scan text. This is handy for sharing phone numbers on business cards or signs or even text shown in photos.

Emoticons are fun but impossible to type. Tap the globe, then keyboards, and add Japanese-Kana, then the symbol that looks like two squinting eyes and a mouth. The down arrow reveals all the emoticons to choose from. That’ll leave them scratching their heads.

On iPhone, focus mode can give you a break from texts, calls, and notifications. Swipe down to open the control center. You can choose to allow messages from specific people and apps. Turn it on and anyone trying to get in touch with you will get a message saying you have notifications silenced. You’ll get the notifications all at once when you turn focus mode back off.

Then there’s the three-finger magic trick that blows everyone’s mind. On my iPhone, I copy some text from a website by pinching the screen with three fingers like I’m picking it up. I can now paste that copied text into another app by releasing it. You can do this with photos on your camera roll too. And, if that’s not crazy enough, I can paste it on another device the same way. Three fingers pinching, three fingers releasing.

You can use this in text messages and Facebook posts. I will tell you when I tried copying and pasting from an iPhone to an iPad, I got mixed results, but you should really try it.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O’Keefe
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Every day nearly 300 million Americans use their phones to send messages over text, Facebook...
What the Tech: Smartphone tricks
What the Tech: How much is your collection worth?
What the Tech: How much is your collection worth?
It could take a long time to find out, or you can use your smartphone.
What the Tech: How much is your collection worth?
The City of St. Johns welcomes newest City Commissioners Mayor, Roberta Cocco and Vice Mayor,...
St. Johns City Commission welcomes newly elected commissioners