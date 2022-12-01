Watson Tight Lipped About His Issues

Deshaun Watson, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, se prepara para lanzar un pase durante...
Deshaun Watson, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, se prepara para lanzar un pase durante el entrenamiento del equipo de la NFL en las instalaciones de los Browns, el miércoles 16 de noviembre de 2022, en Berea, Ohio. (AP Foto/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has refused to address non-football questions in his first comments since returning from an 11-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations. Watson spoke to the media for the first time since Aug. 18 but declined to discuss his suspension or the reasons he had to sit out. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions. The 27-year-old will play his first game for the Browns on Sunday in Houston, where he starred for four seasons and where the alleged misconduct took place. Watson acknowledged he may have some rust from his long layoff.

