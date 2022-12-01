St. Johns City Commission welcomes newly elected commissioners

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Newly elected commissioners Roberta Cocco and Scott Dzunka will serve as mayor and vice mayor. The two were welcomed into their new positions at the City of St. Johns Commission’s biennial reorganization meeting held on Monday at 6 p.m.

Four candidates competed for the two open commission seats in November, with Cocco and Dzurka successfully securing the seats. Cocco and Dzunka succeed outgoing commissioners Bob Craig and Tammy Kirschenbauer.

Mayor Cocco and Vice Mayor Dzurka will be responsible for presiding over meetings, representing intergovernmental affairs, facilitating communication, appointing citizens to boards, and guiding the commission in goal setting and policy decisions.

City Clerk Mindy Seavey administered oaths of office to Cocco and Dzurka, who join Brad Gurski, Eric Hufnag,el and Jean Ruestman, elected to serve on the five-member commission as the community’s legislative and policy-making body.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.