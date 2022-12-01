Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
No injuries were reported
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning.
The incident happened at about 4 a.m.
According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
Police said the driver was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Read next:
- DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies
- University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge
- Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
- Michigan law enforcement stepping up speed enforcement
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.