Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

No injuries were reported
A semi truck left US-23 and hit a utility pole on Dec. 1, 2022.
A semi truck left US-23 and hit a utility pole on Dec. 1, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m.

According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.

Police said the driver was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

