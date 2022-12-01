School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home

A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (Gray News) - At least 20 children were aboard a school bus when it crashed into a home Thursday morning, local media reports say.

Seven children and the driver were taken to hospitals, WABC reported, after the driver appears to have failed to make a curve. The bus struck two parked cars and a home.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Power lines appear to have been downed as a result of the crash, Westchester News 12 said.

