Over 200 illegal guns off the street and 235 arrests with Operation Safe Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement officials conducted over 1,767 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 205 illegal guns have been taken off the street before they could potentially be used in a crime. Countless illegal drugs and ammunition were also found during their sweeps according to state officials.

The number of illegal guns taken off the streets as part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program was updated on Thursday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“As governor, keeping families and communities safe is my top priority,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, I am proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 205 illegal guns off the street before they could be used in commission of a crime. Since I took office, I have worked across the aisle to invest over $1 billion in public safety. I will continue working with anyone to prevent gun violence, bring down crime, and help Michiganders feel safe in their neighborhood.”

Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence. The new initiative aims to build on Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities program that she launched last summer to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street, and fund expanded opportunities in jobs, education, and the justice system.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of people who cannot legally be in possession of a gun due to prior criminal history.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.