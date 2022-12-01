LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what the first day of December will bring weather-wise.
Plus we take a look at the trending headlines including some college football news and new images from space.
- Strong winds return Friday into Saturday
- Meridian Parks & Recreation reopens artificial ice rink for the winter
- College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
- Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
- School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 1, 2022
- Average High: 40º Average Low 27º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1970
- Lansing Record Low: -1° 1866
- Jackson Record High: 65º 1970
- Jackson Record Low: -10º 1966
