Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 800 Michigan kids and their families can stroll through the zoo enjoying the wonderland of lights, having s’mores, hot cocoa, family photos, pictures with Santa, and collecting toys and activities to do at home as a family through A Kid Again’s holiday toy giveaway.

“The mission of A Kid Again is to bring hope, happiness and healing to kids with life-threatening conditions and their families,” said Amy Vining, A Kid Again Executive Director, Michigan. “There’s no better time to celebrate being ‘a kid again’ than the holiday season. We can’t wait to see the smiles on our families faces as they enjoy holiday lights, treats and more – while forgetting about the illness and having fun as a family.”

More than 1,100 families throughout Michigan are enrolled to take part in A Kid Again’s monthly, cost-free Adventures.

“As a favorite destination for many children and their families, it is our privilege to offer an evening with family for those struggling with illness this holiday season,” said Potter Park Zoological Society Executive Director Amy Morris-Hall. “We thank A Kid Again for their work and are looking forward to supporting their cause during this special event.”

Potter Zoo is located at 1301 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing.

More information about A Kid Again’s Michigan Chapter can be found at https://akidagain.org/chapter/michigan/.

