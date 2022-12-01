In My View: Spartans finish 3-6 in Big Ten

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The all Big Ten football teams indicate who wins and loses as a team each season.

Michigan had a dozen all Big Tenners named this week—no first-teamers for Michigan State and a mere one each on the second teams. And I thought quarterback Payton Thorne might make an honorable mention but he did not. All reasons why the Spartans finished 3-6 in the Big Ten and 5-7 overall.

For the future, the losing teams - like MSU - better get much better players and a number of them to win more games.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O’Keefe
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

Latest News

In My View: Spartans will have no trouble winning
In My View: Lions could have a shot Thanksgiving
In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense
In My View: Early-season basketball rankings lack credibility