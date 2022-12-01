In My View: Spartans finish 3-6 in Big Ten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The all Big Ten football teams indicate who wins and loses as a team each season.

Michigan had a dozen all Big Tenners named this week—no first-teamers for Michigan State and a mere one each on the second teams. And I thought quarterback Payton Thorne might make an honorable mention but he did not. All reasons why the Spartans finished 3-6 in the Big Ten and 5-7 overall.

For the future, the losing teams - like MSU - better get much better players and a number of them to win more games.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.