Michigan’s Corum Facing Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan running back Blake Corum is soon to undergo knee surgery and is done for the season. Corum was injured in game 11 against Illinois and only took part in a few plays this past Saturday at Ohio State. Corum finishes with 1,463 yards gained, 19 touchdowns and a 5.9 yards per carry average. It is unknown whether he will return to the Michigan team next season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.