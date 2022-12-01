Michigan’s Corum Facing Surgery

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game...
Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan running back Blake Corum is soon to undergo knee surgery and is done for the season. Corum was injured in game 11 against Illinois and only took part in a few plays this past Saturday at Ohio State. Corum finishes with 1,463 yards gained, 19 touchdowns and a 5.9 yards per carry average. It is unknown whether he will return to the Michigan team next season.

