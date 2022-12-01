Michigan State Police seizes over 6 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack in drug bust

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - More than 6 pounds of drugs were seized by Michigan State Police during a drug raid in Benton Harbor.

Police said the two search warrants were executed Nov. 8 after months of investigation into a Michigan drug trafficking organization. According to authorities, detectives seized one pound of cocaine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, 48 grams of crack cocaine, 4.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and eight tablets of methamphetamine.

A gun, ammunition and other evidence were also seized.

Police said Condarius Tripplet, a 34-year-old man, and Andrea Singleton, a 29-year-old woman, were arrested and lodged for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine; fourth-degree child abuse and multiple felony firearm charges. Police said Tripplet was also arrested on several outstanding felony warrants.

Both Tripplet and Singleton are residents of Benton Harbor.

Michigan State Police were assisted by officials with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

