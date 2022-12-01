Michigan law enforcement stepping up speed enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of municipal, county, and Michigan State Police law enforcement agencies across Michigan be stepping up on speed enforcement running through February 2023.

More than two years ago, law enforcement agencies across Michigan reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said the goal of increased enforcement is to change these risky driving behaviors and save lives.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” Bower said. “With the arrival of winter comes snow, slush and slick road conditions that make speeding even more dangerous and crashes more likely.”

The number of traffic crashes in Michigan rose from 245,432 in 2020 to 282,640 in 2021, an increase of 15 percent. There was also a rise in fatalities.

According to speed-involved data from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, in 2021:

13.3 percent of unrestrained drivers involved in crashes were speeding.

10.2 percent of drivers in the 15- to 20-year-old age group involved in crashes were speeding. This is higher than the overall speeding-driver rate of 5.2 percent in 2021.

There were 24,555 speed-related crashes, which is a 10.3 percent increase from the 22,260 speed-related crashes in 2020.

Local roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders. In 2020, 87 percent of all speeding-related traffic fatalities occurred on non-interstate roadways, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Recent insurance industry studies show that approximately 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day or about 41 million per year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.