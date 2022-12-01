Michigan football player Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge

(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Washtenaw County court records show that Michigan Football defensive lineman player, Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge. The charges filed on Wednesday stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor.

Information on this incident was not immediately available and took about two months to receive. The court case was filed at the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor.

Smith played in Saturday’s game against Ohio State, which U-M won to advance to the Big Ten championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.

U-M’s football program has yet to comment on the incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O’Keefe
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

The City of St. Johns welcomes newest City Commissioners Mayor, Roberta Cocco and Vice Mayor,...
St. Johns City Commission welcomes newly elected commissioners
kickoff
Studio 10 Presents: Kickoff to 10 Days of Giveaways
The winter festivities in Elmer Thomas Park continued this morning with two hours of free ice...
Meridian Parks & Recreation reopens artificial ice rink for the winter
Nice day today, strong winds move in Friday into Saturday