Michigan football player Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Washtenaw County court records show that Michigan Football defensive lineman player, Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge. The charges filed on Wednesday stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor.

Information on this incident was not immediately available and took about two months to receive. The court case was filed at the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor.

Smith played in Saturday’s game against Ohio State, which U-M won to advance to the Big Ten championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.

U-M’s football program has yet to comment on the incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.