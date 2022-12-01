Meridian Parks & Recreation reopens artificial ice rink for the winter

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Families and individuals can now enjoy the reopening of the 40′ x 92′ rink acritical ice rink in Meridian Township.

“Traditional ice rinks are difficult to maintain throughout the winter months due to unpredictable temperatures,” said LuAnn Maisner, Parks and Recreation Director. “This artificial ice rink will provide a consistent opportunity for outdoor fun this winter! The surface is slower than real ice, but overall provides a similar experience.”

The rink will be open seven days a week from dawn until 9:00 p.m. daily. The rink is available for free open public skating only. Due to safety concerns, hockey is not permitted.

Below are the artificial ice rink rules:

Only skates made for figure skating or hockey are allowed on the rink.

Hockey pucks and sticks are not permitted in the skating area.

Street shoes, food items, drinks, or pets are not permitted in the skating area.

Meridian Township is not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged items.

Skate at your own risk.

Please be courteous and skate safely.

The ice rink is located at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos, and is open and available for public use.

