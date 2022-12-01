Homeless shelters see an increase in homelessness

By Kayla Jones and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This time of year, the homeless are in dire need to get off the streets and into shelters. Relief from the pandemic coming to an end and access to affordable housing for individuals and families has become increasingly difficult.

The number of homeless people has increased by 70 percent within the last year in Lansing, said the City Rescue Mission. Some shelters are already at capacity. The National Alliance to End Homelessness said about 419 people in Lansing have nowhere to go.

Homeless shelters temporarily provide a roof over someone’s head and want to help guide the homeless off the streets and into a home permanently.

Haven House said the challenge is that it can be especially difficult for those with addiction and mental health to obtain and keep housing. Shelters provide a ‘safe space’ and food to the homeless.

There are different shelters to help those with different needs, which depends on if it is an individual or a family.

Even with the increase of homeless within the past year, said Haven House, homelessness isn’t always obvious to the eye.

“Most families don’t have an emergency fund saved up and so if there’s a sudden loss of income or is that an emergency expense, that can be the difference between being able to pay rent and needing to face an eviction,” said Gabriel Biber, Haven House executive director.

You can help shelters and organizations through financial support and through volunteering. This can include making dinner, answering phones, and providing kids activities.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O’Keefe
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

Latest News

Mid-Michigan organizations spread love to veterans during the holiday season
City of Jackson looking to address homelessness
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Oxford High School shooting 1 year later: How to talk to children about school violence
‘Make a Veteran Smile’ campaign seeks holiday letters, cards for Michigan vets