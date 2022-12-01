Homeless shelters see an increase in homelessness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This time of year, the homeless are in dire need to get off the streets and into shelters. Relief from the pandemic coming to an end and access to affordable housing for individuals and families has become increasingly difficult.

The number of homeless people has increased by 70 percent within the last year in Lansing, said the City Rescue Mission. Some shelters are already at capacity. The National Alliance to End Homelessness said about 419 people in Lansing have nowhere to go.

Homeless shelters temporarily provide a roof over someone’s head and want to help guide the homeless off the streets and into a home permanently.

Haven House said the challenge is that it can be especially difficult for those with addiction and mental health to obtain and keep housing. Shelters provide a ‘safe space’ and food to the homeless.

There are different shelters to help those with different needs, which depends on if it is an individual or a family.

Even with the increase of homeless within the past year, said Haven House, homelessness isn’t always obvious to the eye.

“Most families don’t have an emergency fund saved up and so if there’s a sudden loss of income or is that an emergency expense, that can be the difference between being able to pay rent and needing to face an eviction,” said Gabriel Biber, Haven House executive director.

You can help shelters and organizations through financial support and through volunteering. This can include making dinner, answering phones, and providing kids activities.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.