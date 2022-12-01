Germany Eliminated From Cup

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri, right, and Mexico's Hector Moreno challenge for the ball during...
Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri, right, and Mexico's Hector Moreno challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)(Moises Castillo | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
-AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) - Germany was eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup for the second tournament in a row. The four-time champions beat Costa Rica 4-2 but it wasn’t enough to advance to the round of 16. Japan’s 2-1 victory over Spain allowed both of those teams to advance instead. The Japanese team finished at the top of the group. Germany also exited early while playing as defending champions at the last World Cup.

