Gaylord Perry Passes Away

FILE - Seattle Mariners pitcher Gaylord Perry throws in his 300th Major League victory, a 7-3...
FILE - Seattle Mariners pitcher Gaylord Perry throws in his 300th Major League victory, a 7-3 win over the New York Yankees in Seattle, May 6, 1982. Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84.(AP Photo/Barry Sweet, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
-GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday. The Perry family said that Perry died after a short illness. Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40. Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

