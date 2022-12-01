DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat Center was charged with seven felonies Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Father David Rosenberg, 70, stole money from three retired priests who lived at the center and used the money to fund his charity.

Rosenberg is accused of embezzling about $830,000 from the three priests.

He was charged Thursday with three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more, one count of uttering and publishing, one count of larceny, one count of perjury and one count of false pretenses over $100,000.

Rosenberg was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with the condition he’s prohibited from acting as a fiduciary and must relinquish any power of attorney appointments.

He is expected to return to court Dec. 15.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.