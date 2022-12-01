First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The good news, we see a warm-up today with high temperatures climbing to the upper 40s by late in the day. The downside is the warmer air is being pushed our way today on a gusty south wind. Wind gusts near 35 MPH will be possible this afternoon. With the gusty winds it will not feel as warm as what the thermometer is showing. We will spend today under mostly cloudy skies.

The winds are with another storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes. Tonight we have temperatures holding in the 40s for most of the night with a gusty southwest wind pumping the warmer air into the area. Just before sunrise Saturday the cold front crashes through lower Michigan and temperatures drop to near 30º. Ahead of the cold front we may see a few raindrops tonight. Any rain or snowflakes in the area around sunrise Saturday will not stick around long. Some sunshine is expected Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts near 45 MPH will be possible through early afternoon Saturday. Of course with the gusty winds make sure everything around the house is well tied down. Widespread power outages are not expected, but you can never rule out tree damage from gusty winds bringing down a power line or two. Temperatures will hold near 30º most of Saturday. Some sunshine is expected Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 2, 2022

Average High: 40º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 66° 1982

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1869

Jackson Record High: 67º 1982

Jackson Record Low: -10º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.