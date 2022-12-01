College Football Playoff to Expand

Football
Football(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
-The College Football Playoff says it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024. The announcement came after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. That was the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to expand the four-team format. The expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate. The plan to expand the playoff was unveiled publicly in June 2021 and it took 18 months of haggling and delays to finally complete.

