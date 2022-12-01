Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, the two people were involved in an early November fraud complaint in the Village of Westphalia. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200.

