Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend.

According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.

The next day, deputies in Ovid Township observed a “suspicious vehicle make some evasive maneuvers and pull into a driveway.” The Sheriff’s Office said they spoke with the driver - a 38-year-old man from Lansing - who had no connection to the house or the homeowners.

The man took off running but was apprehended. Authorities said he also had several warrants out for his arrest. He was lodged at the Clinton County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, obstructing officers and warrants.

In addition to the three taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said six others were arrested on active warrants and three for operating while intoxicated over Thanksgiving Weekend.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.