City of Jackson looking to address homelessness

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson leaders are looking into a new use for an old school.

As the weather gets colder in Mid-Michigan, having a warm place to stay is a concern for people without reliable housing. Now, the city of Jackson said it’s looking into turning a vacant school building into a shelter for the city’s homeless population.

The city of Jackson is looking into purchasing the vacant T.A. Wilson Academy, which has sat vacant since 2019. City leaders said it could serve as a long-term homeless shelter. They hope it’ll help address the needs of Jackson’s homeless population.

“Whether that’s a temporary shelter or more longer-term solution providing people a place to stay for a couple of weeks or months,” said City of Jackson Spokesperson Aaron Dimick.

Some nearby businesses said they’re not so enthusiastic about having a homeless shelter next to their business.

“Just like anybody, we have concerns of thievery, people coming into and breaking into the place, just with the homeless people that walk around here, we get that,” said Chris Grostephon, who owns Brown Floral Company.

Other people who live nearby the now vacant school building said they’re happy that it will get some new use.

Jackson city officials said they are hoping they can continue to give people who are in need shelter.

“We’re heading into winter, temperatures are dropping and people need a safe place to go,” said Dimick.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were 113 people who were homeless in Jackson county in 2019, the last year statistics were available.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

Latest News

3 people were arrested in 2 separate incidents involving methamphetamine on Nov. 27 and 28, 2022.
Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Oxford High School shooting 1 year later: How to talk to children about school violence
Oxford High School shooting 1 year later: How to talk to children about school violence
Visit Reindeer with CADL
Visit Reindeer with CADL