Busy Meridian Township intersection reopening delayed due to supply chain issues
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A busy intersection that has been under construction for months will remain closed for about another week.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
Initially, the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road was going to reopen Friday. According to Meridian Township officials, the intersection’s reopening date was delayed due to supply chain issues with cold-weather paint. It is now scheduled to reopen Dec. 6 or 7.
The intersection had been worked on for several months as part of a nearly $15 million Department of Transportation project.
Read next:
- Michigan State Police seizes over 6 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack in drug bust
- Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
- DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies
- University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.