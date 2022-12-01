Busy Meridian Township intersection reopening delayed due to supply chain issues

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A busy intersection that has been under construction for months will remain closed for about another week.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Initially, the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road was going to reopen Friday. According to Meridian Township officials, the intersection’s reopening date was delayed due to supply chain issues with cold-weather paint. It is now scheduled to reopen Dec. 6 or 7.

The intersection had been worked on for several months as part of a nearly $15 million Department of Transportation project.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.