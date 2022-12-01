Busy Meridian Township intersection reopening delayed due to supply chain issues

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A busy intersection that has been under construction for months will remain closed for about another week.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Initially, the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road was going to reopen Friday. According to Meridian Township officials, the intersection’s reopening date was delayed due to supply chain issues with cold-weather paint. It is now scheduled to reopen Dec. 6 or 7.

The intersection had been worked on for several months as part of a nearly $15 million Department of Transportation project.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O’Keefe
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

East Lansing City Council to consider sanctuary city designation
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Police seized a pound of cocaine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, 48 grams of crack...
Michigan State Police seizes over 6 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack in drug bust
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge