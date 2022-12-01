Bath Township Police Department selling spoof newspapers for The Old News Boys

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Bath Township Police Officers are selling spoof newspapers for The Old News Boys.

The newspapers are donation based. Donations made will go towards helping local children have warm shoes and clothes this winter.

The Old Newsboys Association of Greater Lansing has been operating since 1924 to ensure children have the proper footwear to attend school and stay healthy according to their website.

The officers will be at Spangnolos Party Store as well as Old M-78 Speeding selling the spoof newspapers on Thursday until 11 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.