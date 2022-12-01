Bath Township Police Department selling spoof newspapers for The Old News Boys

Bath Township Police Officers are selling spoof newspapers for the Old News Boys.
Bath Township Police Officers are selling spoof newspapers for the Old News Boys.(Bath Township Police Department Facebook)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Bath Township Police Officers are selling spoof newspapers for The Old News Boys.

The newspapers are donation based. Donations made will go towards helping local children have warm shoes and clothes this winter.

The Old Newsboys Association of Greater Lansing has been operating since 1924 to ensure children have the proper footwear to attend school and stay healthy according to their website.

The officers will be at Spangnolos Party Store as well as Old M-78 Speeding selling the spoof newspapers on Thursday until 11 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick O’Keefe
Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing Wonderland of Lights
Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo
The number of homeless people has increased by 70 percent within the last year in Lansing, said...
Homeless shelters see an increase in homelessness
Mid-Michigan organizations spread love to veterans during the holiday season
City of Jackson looking to address homelessness