BASE jumper slams into rocks, dangles off cliff by parachute

The jumper’s parachute got caught in the crags of the cliff, halting the decent and trapping the jumper until help arrives. (Source: Credit: Baron Edwards/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOAB, Utah (Gray News) – A BASE jumper in Utah crashed into a cliff Saturday and dangled from his parachute more than 100 feet in the air before being rescued.

Baron Edwards, 12, captured the dramatic fall on video. He was hiking in the area with his dad when they noticed a group of BASE jumpers in Kane Creek Canyon.

The video shows a BASE jumper leaping from the top of the cliff with a red parachute before slamming into the face of a cliff reportedly known as the Tombstone.

The jumper’s parachute got caught in the crags of the cliff, halting the descent and trapping the jumper until help arrived.

Members of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team saved the jumper.

Baron shared another video showing a successful BASE jump, with the jumper gliding smoothly down to the ground.

BASE is an acronym that stands for the type of objects participants jump from: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges) and Earth, meaning natural cliffs like those found in Utah.

