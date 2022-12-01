10 Days of Christmas Giveaways starts Friday

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you ready for some giveaways?!?

For the 3rd year in a row, Studio 10 is doing 10 of Christmas giveaways.

Now until December 16, each weekday during the WILX Newscast, we will be visiting our favorite local businesses around the area .

It’s at these businesses that we will hear all about their holiday fun and then they will give us a clue.

We’ll let you at home know where to find the answer to the clue, and once you have it, head to https://www.wilx.com/2022/11/14/enter-10-days-christmas-giveaways/ to enter for your chance to win a prize.

Like the song, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ goes, as the days go on, the prizes get bigger, you will be entering to win that days prize, plus every prize from the days before.

You can only enter once a day for 10 Days of Christmas Giveaways.

The winner for each day of Christmas Giveaways will be announced in the next days’ 6pm newscast.

The Grand Winner of All Days prizes will be announced during our Studio 10 Special, Hooray for the Holidays on December 16th at 4pm.

For more information, and everything you need to know about 10 Days of Christmas giveaways head to, WILX.COM/CONTESTS.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

