Watson Ready to Play For Browns

Deshaun Watson, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, se prepara para lanzar un pase durante...
Deshaun Watson, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, se prepara para lanzar un pase durante el entrenamiento del equipo de la NFL en las instalaciones de los Browns, el miércoles 16 de noviembre de 2022, en Berea, Ohio. (AP Foto/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EREA, Ohio (AP) - Deshaun Watson is ready to play, not talk. Cleveland’s starting quarterback didn’t address the media before practicing for the first time since being reinstated by the NFL from his 11-game suspension stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson has been accused of harassment and assault by more than two dozen women for his actions during massage therapy sessions. Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Sunday against the Houston Texans, who traded him to Cleveland in March. The 27-year-old Watson accepted the league ban, a $5 million fine and agreed to undergo therapy and counseling.

