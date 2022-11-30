Washington insider shares some of his stories in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 had a chance to sit down with Leon Panetta to discuss the war in Ukraine, North Korea and Iran, and how the government responds to global crises.

The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that what happens a world away can impact people right here in Mid-Michigan. Panetta said that in a global world, countries are interconnected by finances, security, and communication.

National security can be impacted “particularly when it comes to autocracies like Russia, like China, like North Korea, like Iran,” said Panetta.

The United States responds to national security threats by working closely with allies in Europe and the Middle East to defend freedom and to make sure people who want to be governed in a place where democracy is exercised can do so. A number of terrorist groups that continue to plan attacks against the United States represent a security threat to the entire country.

“The fact is that there are elements of Al-Qaeda that are still developing plans for attacking this country. There’s ISIS which is also planning attacks on this country. There’s Boko Haram,” said Panetta.

Take Iran for example –- they have provided military aid to terrorist groups that continue to undermine stability.

“And at the same, they’ve developed missile capabilities. And since we don’t have a nuclear agreement in effect, they’ve continued to enrich nuclear fuel and are very close to the ability to develop a nuclear weapon,” said Panetta, which represents a threat to not only the Middle East but, to the security of the world.

