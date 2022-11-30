Visit with reindeer with Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Library members can enjoy a little magic at their local library this holiday season. They can join Capital Area District Libraries for an up-close encounter with special guests from Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm.

They can pet, photograph and learn all about these amazing reindeer. After they’re done visiting the reindeer, the can head into the library for even more fun.

All thirteen of Capital Area District Libraries’ branches will be hosting events with reindeer, so there’s plenty of opportunities for our members to join the fun!

You can find more about the reindeer at cadl.org/events, keyword “reindeer”.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.