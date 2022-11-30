Visit with reindeer with Capital Area District Libraries

Visit Reindeer with CADL
Visit Reindeer with CADL(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Library members can enjoy a little magic at their local library this holiday season. They can join Capital Area District Libraries for an up-close encounter with special guests from Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm.

They can pet, photograph and learn all about these amazing reindeer. After they’re done visiting the reindeer, the can head into the library for even more fun.

All thirteen of Capital Area District Libraries’ branches will be hosting events with reindeer, so there’s plenty of opportunities for our members to join the fun!

You can find more about the reindeer at cadl.org/events, keyword “reindeer”.

