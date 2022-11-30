Veterans could get easier internet access through FCC programs

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Communications Commission wants to make sure veterans have easier access to the internet.

Veterans with qualifying pensions can participate in two programs: Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program. Veterans can also qualify for a one-time discount to buy a computer or tablet.

Veterans can sign up for the programs through the FCC National Verifier here.

