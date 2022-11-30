Tuition-free preschool available throughout the Lansing Area

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham Intermediate School District (ISD) is seeking eligible families throughout the Lansing area to participate in the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP).

There are immediate openings in the school districts of Dansville, Holt, Lansing, Leslie, Stockbridge, Webberville, and Williamston.

“This year has presented challenges for many families still struggling with financial hardships and the emotional strain of the pandemic. Access to quality, affordable preschool remains an essential need for many families,” said Jason Mellema, Superintendent of Ingham Intermediate School District. “Families need to know that quality preschool is available and has a critical impact on their child’s kindergarten readiness and life.”

Families eligible for tuition-free preschool through the GSRP program must meet the following requirements:

Families with children who are 4 years old by Dec.1

Families that have a household income less than 250% of the federal poverty level

Under the current income guidelines, a family of four can earn up to $69,375 a year and be eligible for the program. Children who have a qualifying Individualized Education Plan (IEP), children who are experiencing homelessness, or children in foster care are also eligible regardless of income.

All GSRP classes offer a full-day schedule, 4 days per week as well as free meals for students. GSRP programs exceed state requirements for safety and quality and are rated by Michigan’s Great Start to Quality rating system.

Families can apply to the GSRP program by visiting www.inghampreschool.org or calling 517-244-1246 for assistance.

Parents will need documentation of their household income, the child’s date of birth, and the family’s address to submit their application.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.