True Community Credit Union is Helping You Finance for the Holidays

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -True Community Credit Union is helping families stick to their budget this holiday season.

Our host, Nicole Buchman spoke with True Community Credit Union’s Chief Experience Officer, Sara Ermatinger and discussed the different types of holidays loans the credit union is offering to customers to help them finance their holidays gifts.

Likewise, True Community Credit Union is partnering with American One Credit Union for Lights of Love. The event will be held on December 7th at 6pm in front of the Henry Ford Hospital and will support the Jackson Hospice.

Ermatinger also shared new information about True Community Credit Union’s plan to open a new branch in the fall of 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.trueccu.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

Latest News

Visit Reindeer with CADL
Visit with reindeer with Capital Area District Libraries
revive
Revive Hydration Therapy Offers Mobile Services
revive
Studio 10 Presents: Bringing Health to You by Revive
Studio 10 Presents: Lansing Fire Department gives ways to prevent kitchen fires this Thanksgiving