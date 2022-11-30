True Community Credit Union is Helping You Finance for the Holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -True Community Credit Union is helping families stick to their budget this holiday season.

Our host, Nicole Buchman spoke with True Community Credit Union’s Chief Experience Officer, Sara Ermatinger and discussed the different types of holidays loans the credit union is offering to customers to help them finance their holidays gifts.

Likewise, True Community Credit Union is partnering with American One Credit Union for Lights of Love. The event will be held on December 7th at 6pm in front of the Henry Ford Hospital and will support the Jackson Hospice.

Ermatinger also shared new information about True Community Credit Union’s plan to open a new branch in the fall of 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.trueccu.com/

