Preparing your car ahead of winter

By Kayla Jones and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cars require a lot of maintenance, and it is important to keep up with your car maintenance, especially during our Michigan winters.

The colder weather can impact how your brakes, tires, fluids, and battery condition perform.

Fluids should be checked every six months or 5,000 to 10,000 miles.

When it comes to an oil change, you can check the dipstick in your vehicle. If the oil is below the lines, then it is time for an oil change.

You can improve your car’s traction on the road by checking your tires and making sure you have enough tread on your tires. Rotating your tires every 10,000 miles can help.

“An easy way to check your tires at home is to use the penny itself. It’s a very simple trick, you can always stick this inside of your tire tread in order to see exactly where it stands. If you can see the head, it may be time for new tires,” said Matthew Schram, Chuck’s Garage Lansing.

To improve your visibility, you can check the lights in your vehicle which include your ABS or brake-related lights. Any problems with those lights may be electrical or mechanical and you may want to schedule a car maintenance check.

