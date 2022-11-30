Penguins’ Letang Suffers Stroke

(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke. General manager Ron Hextall announced Tuesday that the 35-year-old Letang had the stroke Monday. Letang was a last-minute scratch in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina with an undisclosed illness. The team said Letang is not experiencing “any lasting effects” and is undergoing testing. This is the second stroke Letang has suffered during his 17-year career. The three-time Stanley Cup champion missed more than two months in 2014 after a stroke, which doctors determined was caused by a small hole in the wall of his heart.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Dezandria King
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

Latest News

Jackson Axe Throwing Team Makes Worlds
Axe-Throwing team out of Jackson heads to World Championships
Deshaun Watson, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, se prepara para lanzar un pase durante...
Watson Ready to Play For Browns
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Return Home
Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game...
Big Honor For Michigan’s Corum