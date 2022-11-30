The odd-even, overnight on-street parking to begin for the City of Grand Ledge

(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Thursday, the City of Grand Ledge will begin the odd-even, overnight, on-street parking ordinance. This will take place during any declared snow emergencies that include snowfalls that require the plowing of city streets.

According to the City plowing is needed all the way to the curb to alleviate ice build-up, flooding, and other unsafe conditions. Plowing to the curb is not possible when cars are parked on the street along the curb.

It is recognized by the City that on-street parking is important in some circumstances and will allow for parking on only one side of the street during overnight hours from Dec. 1 through March 31 with the allowed parking alternating on a daily basis to enable snowplowing of both sides of the street.

Residents will park on the side of the street that corresponds with the day’s date, starting at 7 PM the day before. The full parking calendar can be viewed here.

On odd days, residents can park on the side of the road with odd addresses. This would start as early as 7:00 p.m. on the day before.

On even days, park on the side of the road with even addresses. This would begin as early as 7:00 p.m. the day before.

When it comes to cul-de-sacs overnight, on-street parking is permitted only on even-numbered calendar days. Beginning as early as 7:00 p.m. the day before.

Between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., vehicles may be parked on either side of the street.

More information about parking can be found here.

