Now Desk: Strong winds and cold temps, plus Michigan trees head to troops

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk as strong winds bring colder temps to mid-Michigan. Plus Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join for the trending headlines.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 30, 2022

  • Average High: 41º Average Low 27º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 1998
  • Lansing Record Low: -1° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 62º 1998
  • Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming, in need of assistance
Devin Max Wright
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

Christmas lights generic
City of East Lansing to offer holiday light recycling
Michigan International Speedway to host annual track and toy drive
Ingham Intermediate School District (ISD) is seeking eligible families throughout the Lansing...
Tuition-free preschool available throughout the Lansing Area
Winterizing your car for the the winter
Preparing your car ahead of winter