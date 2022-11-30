Now Desk: Cold and windy Wednesday, baguettes honored

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk for this last day of November, which is bringing cold temperatures just in time for the season.

We talk about the newly elected House Democratic leader, a bomb goes off at a Ukrainian embassy, and a French favorite is honored.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 30, 2022

Average High: 41º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1998

Lansing Record Low: -1° 1867

Jackson Record High: 62º 1998

Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.