Now Desk: Cold and windy Wednesday, baguettes honored
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk for this last day of November, which is bringing cold temperatures just in time for the season.
We talk about the newly elected House Democratic leader, a bomb goes off at a Ukrainian embassy, and a French favorite is honored.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 30, 2022
- Average High: 41º Average Low 27º
- Lansing Record High: 63° 1998
- Lansing Record Low: -1° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 62º 1998
- Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958
