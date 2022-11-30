No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township.
According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies quickly identified and arrested Dezandria King, who was reportedly involved in the fight. She was arrested for felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Authorities said deputies were able to secure the scene and recover evidence from a nearby home. No one was injured in the incident.
King was charged Tuesday for assault with a dangerous weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Read next:
- Be alert: Ingham County Sheriff warns farmers of diesel thefts
- Meridian Township police seeks 2 in retail fraud investigation
- Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information after dog found with throat wound
- Michigan State Police gives tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.