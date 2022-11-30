No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township.

According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies quickly identified and arrested Dezandria King, who was reportedly involved in the fight. She was arrested for felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Authorities said deputies were able to secure the scene and recover evidence from a nearby home. No one was injured in the incident.

King was charged Tuesday for assault with a dangerous weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000.

