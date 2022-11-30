MSU Women Return Home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team returns home for its next game, 8pm Thursday against Georgia Tech. It’s part of the women’s side of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge which is in its final year. Michigan State has a 6-2 record after two straight losses at the PK 85 tournament in Portland, Oregon. Georgia Tech is 2-2. MSU coach Suzy Merchant said Wednesday she felt like her team played six games during the six days away for the two day event.

