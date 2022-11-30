Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick O’Keefe has resigned from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

O’Keefe was elected for an eight-year term that began in January 2021.

In his resignation letter, which was issued to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office Wednesday, O’Keefe cited struggles with transparency and the termination of former College of Business Dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta, which resulted in a dispute between the board and President Samuel Stanley, leading him to his resignation.

It can be read in full below.

Michigan Governor’s Office Communications Director Bobby Leddy released the following statement:

Michigan State University is a premier institution in the state. It is deeply important to Governor Whitmer, both as a Spartan and as governor, that students, staff, faculty, alumni, and the public have confidence in the board. That begins with having great partners and great leadership in these positions. We will begin our search to appoint someone who will stand up for those values and move the university forward.

