Michigan State University Trustee Patrick O’Keefe resigns ‘effective immediately’

‘I can no longer serve on a Board that purports to promote cultural change yet struggles itself to be transparent’
Patrick O’Keefe
Patrick O’Keefe(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick O’Keefe has resigned from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

O’Keefe was elected for an eight-year term that began in January 2021.

In his resignation letter, which was issued to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office Wednesday, O’Keefe cited struggles with transparency and the termination of former College of Business Dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta, which resulted in a dispute between the board and President Samuel Stanley, leading him to his resignation.

It can be read in full below.

Michigan Governor’s Office Communications Director Bobby Leddy released the following statement:

